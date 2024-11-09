Valley veterans share war stories after being honored in McAllen

Two veterans were honored Thursday after McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos proclaimed Nov. 7 Sgt. Francisco Barrientes and Col. Frank Plummer Day.

Both men experienced different journeys, but said they share an immense gratitude for being alive today.

Army Sgt. Barrientes, 77, is from Edinburg. His war journey began in 1968 — when he was drafted to Vietnam — and ended after six months.

“While I was there, I was wounded twice,” Barrientes said.

In May 1969, Barrientes was hit in the leg and head by a hand grenade. After two weeks in the hospital, Barrientes returned to the front lines, only to nearly lose his life a month later.

Barrientes was shot in the face, permanently damaging his esophagus and left vocal cord.

“Believe me, I was scared,” Barrientes said. “I wasn't able to breathe. I was suffocating with my blood in my mouth and in my nose."

Because of his injury on the battle field, Sgt. Barrientes has not been able to eat solid foods for 55 years.

Barrientes received two purple hearts, a bronze star, and has a middle school in Edinburg named after him. He was honored alongside Army Col. Plummer, who was celebrating his 99th birthday on Thursday.

Plummer served in WWII, and the Korea and Vietnam wars. He was drafted in 1943 and served for 30 years, earning a purple heart and a silver star.

“I'm just happy to be alive, “Plummer said.

Plummer was instrumental in developing the Vietnam Memorial of Texas located in McAllen, adding that he wanted it complete to keep war history alive for generations to come.

“War stories. Stories are what keep you alive,” Plummer said.

