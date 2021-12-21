Valley war veteran receives new home

A Korean War veteran struggling to live in what was left of his San Benito mobile home is getting a special Christmas and birthday present this year.

With the help of volunteers, the deteriorating trailer Korean War veteran Alfonso Orozco lived in was replaced with a new one. Orozco spent nearly two years in the old trailer in unlivable conditions because he was physically unable to make the necessary repairs.

Countless marine veterans and volunteers from the nonprofit organizations, America’s Last Patrol Delta Force and Chicanos Por La Cause (CPLC), worked tirelessly around the clock to help Orozco.

“CPLC Texas managed to match the funding, and we were able to collect enough funds to get him new trailer,” Deputy Director for Safety and Security Operations for CPLC Jerry Peña said.

After learning about Orozco’s situation, CPLC partnered with several businesses and other organizations to raise money for the veteran, just in time for Christmas and his 84th birthday on Thursday.

