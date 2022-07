Vaqueros Dedicate Upcoming Season to War in their Homeland

EDINBURG, TEXAS -- UTRGV has been rebuilding it's entire roster this offseason, with only one returner. Two of the team's newest additions, Graduate Student Dima Zdor and Freshman Alex Horiuk are going to fight for more than just the Vaqueros on the court. The Ukrainian natives hope to inspire and represent their country as it continues to battle in war. Watch the story above for more: