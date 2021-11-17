Victim in deadly Mission auto-pedestrian crash identified

Mission police are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash that occurred Tuesday night.

The crash happened on the 1000 block of North Bryan Road just after 9 p.m., according to Mission police Investigator Art Flores.

The pedestrian, 47-year-old David Santillan, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was a 21-year-old man from Alamo, Flores said.

The driver has yet to be identified by police.

The crash remains under investigation and so far no charges are pending against the driver, Flores added.