VIDEO: DPS Trooper rescues man from burning truck

A 22-year-old man remains hospitalized in San Antonio after he was rescued by a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety who pulled him out of a burning vehicle earlier this week.

Gerardo Avila sustained first and third degree burns to his face, arms and shoulders after his truck overturned on the expressway at around 4:20 a.m. on Mother’s Day Sunday.

Armando Martinez, a DPS trooper, was patrolling the area north on I-69C near the University Drive exit in Edinburg when he saw Avila’s overturned maroon Ford pickup truck in the middle of the road, according to a news release from DPS.

“As Trooper Martinez was trying to remove the driver from the vehicle it caught fire on the passenger side near the driver’s head,” the news release stated. “Without hesitation, Trooper Martinez entered through the driver side window and continued working to free the driver, whose foot was jammed by the steering wheel. At that point, the flames had spread and the driver’s face and arms.”

A second trooper arrived at the scene and assisted in removing Avila from his vehicle and extinguishing the fire on his body, the release stated.

Avila is currently at the burn unit in the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio in critical but stable condition.