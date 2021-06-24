Video: Pharr police searching for home burglary suspects
Pharr police are searching for two men accused of stealing an A/C unit from a home.
Surveillance video shows a man attempting to take the unit out of the home.
Police believe they may be driving a dark Chevy Tahoe.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 956-787-8477.
