VIDEO: Vehicle rollover slowing down traffic in Weslaco

A vehicle rollover on the eastbound lanes of the expressway is slowing down traffic in Weslaco.

The driver sustained injuries and was taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center, according to city Public Information Officer Cristina Garcia.

Video shows a vehicle rolled over near the Texas Boulevard exit.

Weslaco police, firefighters and EMS responded to the scene at about 11:35 a.m.

It's unclear on what caused the rollover.