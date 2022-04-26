Vigil held in Brownsville in support of Melissa Lucio

Community leaders and activists are in Brownsville to for a vigil in support of halting the execution of a Harlingen woman.

Those attending the Free Melissa Lucio prayer vigil are calling on Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz and Gov. Greg Abbott to stop the execution of Melissa Lucio, according to a news release.

The vigil will be livestreamed in this article and in the KRGV Facebook page.

Speakers at the vigil include members of Lucio’s family and state senators and representatives.