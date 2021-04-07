Viral video shows migrant child wandering alone near La Grulla

A viral video shared on social media shows a 10-year-old boy from Nicaragua walking alone on a rural caliche road in Starr County last week.

The video, verified by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Tuesday, was shot by a Rio Grande City Border Patrol agent who found the boy near La Grulla on April 1. The boy was described in a news release from CBP as distraught and crying after realizing he was left behind by the group of migrants he was traveling with.

In the video, the boy tells the agent that he came with a group, but was left behind and is looking for help.

“Where am I going to go? Somebody could rob me or kidnap me. I’m scared,” the boy says in Spanish.

“The agent transported the child to a Border Patrol facility where he was fed and medically screened,” CBP said in a statement. “Scenes like these are all too common, as smugglers continue to abandon children in desolate areas, with zero regard for their well-being.

The boy will be transferred to the custody of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Refugee Resettlement, the release stated.