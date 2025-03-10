x

Vuelva a escanear su TV para ver la transmisión de KRGV

7 hours 43 minutes 47 seconds ago Monday, March 10 2025 Mar 10, 2025 March 10, 2025 2:36 PM March 10, 2025 in Noticias RGV

Nos complace anunciar que la nueva antena y transmisor KRGV ahora están funcionando a plena potencia.

Si anteriormente tuvo problemas para recibir KRGV con su antena, le recomendamos realizar un nuevo escaneo.

Gracias por seguirnos viendo.

