Vuelva a escanear su TV para ver la transmisión de KRGV
Nos complace anunciar que la nueva antena y transmisor KRGV ahora están funcionando a plena potencia.
Si anteriormente tuvo problemas para recibir KRGV con su antena, le recomendamos realizar un nuevo escaneo.
Gracias por seguirnos viendo.
