WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott to make statewide announcement in Lubbock

Gov. Greg Abbott will address small business and community leaders of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce as part of a statewide announcement Tuesday afternoon.

The press conference is set for 1:30 p.m. at Montelongo's Mexican Restaurant in Lubbock.

Though a news release from the governor’s office did not specify what the press conference would entail, Abbott said in a separate press conference last week that he was looking into removing all statewide orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.