WATCH LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott holds roundtable discussion on law enforcement

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. (File Photo.)

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott holds roundtable discussion on law enforcement

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a roundtable discussion on public safety and law enforcement Thursday at 12:15 p.m., according to a news release.

Abbott is expected to discuss his legislative priorities in Texas.

Can't see the video? Click here.