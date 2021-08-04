WATCH LIVE: Hidalgo County mayors to discuss drainage improvements

Hidalgo County city leaders will hold a press conference at Edinburg City Hall Wednesday morning to discuss their efforts on improving drainage issues between cities.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.

Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina, Mcallen Mayor Javier Viallobos, Mission Mayor Dr. Armando O’Cana and Pharr Mayor Dr. Ambrosio “Amos” Hernandez will provide remarks regarding collaboration between their cities for improved drainage.

The city leaders have been meeting to discuss ways to improve drainage, storm water detention and mitigate flooding between cities, according to a news release.