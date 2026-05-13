WATCH: Ramon Ayala responds to sexual assault lawsuits filed against him and his son

Singer Ramon Ayala, third from the left, and his band Sus Bravos del Norte arrive at the ASCAP Latin Music Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Tuesday, March 19, 2013. Ayala will be receiving the "Creative Voice" award. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP)

A fourth lawsuit will be filed against the son of musician Ramon Ayala and his band, according to an attorney.

The previous lawsuits name Ramon Ayala Jr., his father, and the band Ramón Ayala y Sus Bravos del Norte.

Ayala Sr. announced a press conference will be held Wednesday afternoon to address the claims in the lawsuits.

As previously reported, three former band members accused Ayala Jr. of sexually assaulting and harassing them multiple times while the band was touring from 2024 to 2025.

The lawsuits name Ayala and his band and accuse him of enabling his son’s behavior.

"We brought this case seeking justice; we have the receipts and the proof. I’m counting on the Hidalgo County District Attorney to act. We are asking for action, an investigation, "attorney Tony Buzbee said during a Wednesday press conference.

At the press conference, one of the defendants discussed his experience, and a statement from another former crew member previously identified as a photographer was also read.

RELATED STORY: Lawsuit seeking $25 million accuses Ramon Ayala Jr. of sexually assaulting photographer

"People should not be treated like dogs; that’s how I was treated. I refuse to let this define my worth or silence my truth," the photographer said. "What he’s done to me is far more serious than any musical legacy."

The other defendant, a 42-year-old man, said he idolized Ramon Ayala and dreamed of performing with him. He said he joined the band as a bassist in 2025.

"Since I got there, I was threatened, abused, and mistreated by his son. Everyone saw this, and no one did anything out of fear of losing their job. His conduct was aggressive and out of control," the man said.

Shortly after the Buzbee Law Firm announced the press conference, Ayala Sr. announced he will hold a press conference responding to the lawsuits, which he described as the firm’s “media assault designed to intimidate, harass, and coerce Ayala into a settlement of three frivolous civil lawsuits filed.”

The press conference hosted by Ayala Sr. is set for Wednesday at 1 p.m.

READ MORE: Third sexual assault lawsuit filed against Ramon Ayala Jr.

Both press conferences will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook and YouTube pages. Viewer discretion is advised.