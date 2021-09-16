WATCH LIVE: Sen John Cornyn holds press conference following roundtable discussion in Brownsville

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn. Photo Credit MGN Online

U.S. Senator John Cornyn will hold a press conference following a Thursday roundtable discussion with Cameron County leaders.

The press conference will be held at the Port of Brownsville and is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. It will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.

Hosted by the Rio Grande Valley Partnership, Cameron County leaders held the roundtable to highlight the partnerships between various sectors that are creating jobs and growing the economy.

According to a news release from the senator’s office, Cornyn will be provided with an update on the region’s latest federal priorities.