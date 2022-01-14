Two teens arrested in Weslaco homicide investigation, police say

Two teens have been arrested in connection to a homicide at an RV park last month, Weslaco police announced Friday.

Police say Jorge Antonio Gracia, 17, was arrested Thursday with the assistance of the United States Marshal Service. He was charged with murder, a first-degree felony, on Friday.

An unidentified 15-year-old juvenile male was taken into custody on Dec. 23.

The arrests come after Leonel Guerra, 19, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the back at an RV park located on the 600 block of South Bridge Avenue on Dec. 11.

Police say evidence found in a truck helped identify the suspects, adding that they believe the homicide was the result of a disagreement.

