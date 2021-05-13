WATCH LIVE: White House COVID-19 Response Team provides updates on response efforts
The White House COVID-19 Response Team is expected to hold a press conference Thursday to provide updates on the COVID-19 response effort.
Participants will include:
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to the President
- Andy Slavitt, White House Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response
- Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
The press conference is set for Thursday, May 13 at 1 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article.
