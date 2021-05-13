WATCH LIVE: White House COVID-19 Response Team provides updates on response efforts

Dr. Anthony Fauci. Photo Credit: MGN Online

The White House COVID-19 Response Team is expected to hold a press conference Thursday to provide updates on the COVID-19 response effort.

Participants will include:

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Advisor to the President

Andy Slavitt, White House Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The press conference is set for Thursday, May 13 at 1 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article.