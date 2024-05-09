WATCH LIVE: Women to be arraigned on child abuse charges in Edinburg

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this article named Matthew Martinez as the father of the child.

Two women were arrested after a 17-month-old infant arrived unresponsive at DHR at Renaissance.

On May 7 at around 11 a.m. Edinburg police responded to the hospital following a report of an injury to a child.

City of Edinburg Spokesperson Roxanne Lerma said nursing staff told officers that the infant arrived with visible bruising all over her body and a laceration under her chin.

Detectives with the Edinburg Police Department made contact with the mother, identified as 21-year-old Selena Quintanilla Silva, of Edinburg, who was present at the hospital, and they also reached out to 50-year-old Maria del Rosario Castillo, of Edinburg, regarding the incident at a separate location.

Lerma said through the course of the investigation, both Silva and Castillo made "incriminating statements" regarding the infant's injuries.

Both women were placed under arrest for injury to a child and are expected to be arraigned on Thursday.

Lerma said the infant is currently in critical but stable condition and was airlifted to Driscoll Children's Hospital for further care.

Lerma said a warrant was also obtained for 21-year-old Matthew Martinez. Martinez is not the biological father of the infant but Silva's live-in boyfriend and Castillo's son. He was apprehended in Beaumont on Wednesday, May 8, by the Beaumont Police Department.

Martinez will be transferred to Edinburg and will be arraigned at a later time.