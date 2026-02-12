WATCH: McAllen State of the City Address

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos will deliver the 2026 State of the City Address on Wednesday.

Villalobos will provide a comprehensive update on the city’s progress, priorities, and vision for the year ahead, a news release stated.

“The state of the city address is an opportunity to celebrate our shared accomplishments and reaffirm the goals that will shape McAllen’s future,” Villalobos said in a statement. “I invite residents, business leaders, and community partners to join us as we reflect on our progress and the opportunities ahead.”

The address will highlight major infrastructure and quality of life projects completed in 2025. Officials will also provide updates on economic development efforts and strategic partnerships, and future projects will be discussed.

The McAllen 2026 State of the City Address will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, starting at 11:30 a.m. It will air on Channel 5.2 Somos el Valle.