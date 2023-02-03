WATCH: Officials discuss investigation into human smuggling ring that 'left several dead'
U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani will be joined by multiple federal, state and local leaders for a press conference to announce the results of a long-term investigation into an alien smuggling ring that left several dead.
The press conference will be streaming on our Facebook page.
More News
News Video
-
Despite protests, Sharyland ISD names new interim principal for Harry Shimotsu Elementary
-
Zoo Guest - Spirit the Mexican Redknee Tarantual
-
Rio Grande Valley to receive federal funds for road upgrades
-
Roma woman convicted on human smuggling charge for the third time
-
Students, parents protest closures of two La Joya ISD elementary schools