WATCH: Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott interview regarding enforcement of shelter-at-home orders, pop-up tent facilities, schools reopening

During an interview with Oscar Adame on Tuesday, Gov. Gregg Abbott acknowledged the rise in COVID-19 cases in the Rio Grande Valley.

"You're having record breaking number of people testing positive, record-breaking number of people hospitalized including in the intensive care units as well as, unfortunately, far too many deaths," said Gov. Abbott.

Regarding the enforcement of Hidalgo County's new shelter-at-home order, he responded:

“There are parts of the orders which I have the complete latitude to enforce, such as the curfew. That is the authority that the local County judges always have been including right now, and it's my understanding that in Cameron and Hidalgo County they intend to be enforcing curfews. That is one of the strategies to make sure they reduce the number of people out and about."

The shelter-at-home order will go into effect at 12:01 Tuesday night.

Hidalgo County residents are ordered to stay at home. a curfew also in place for adults and only 2 people allowed in cars for essential travel.

There’s also a limit of 10 people on most outdoor gatherings. Face coverings are required.