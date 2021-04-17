Weather temporarily closes Cameron County beach areas

Photo Credit: MGN Online

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. ordered the temporary closure of Boca Chica Beach and two beach access areas Saturday.

“These County beaches are temporarily closed until further notice to all incoming vehicular and pedestrian traffic to protect the safety and well-being of the general public in light of precautionary weather conditions and high tides,” Treviño, Jr. said in a news release.

The closures include:

Boca Chica Beach

County Beach Access No. 5

County Beach Access No. 6

“Waves, tides, and winds call for undrivable land conditions and we ask that all individuals be cautious when visiting our beaches,” the news release stated.

County beach areas on South Padre Island such as Isla Blanca Park, Andy Bowie County Park, County Beach Access No. 3 and 4, and E. K. Atwood County Park Pavilion will remain open until further notice.