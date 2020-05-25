Weslaco hospital prepare for possible baby boom towards end of the year

Over the course of two months, a large number of people stayed home. So, for that reason, doctors in Rio Grande Valley are predicting a baby boom is ahead.

An expected increase in the number of births to close out 2020 will likely happen due to the coronavirus pandemic. Labor and delivery nursing staff at Knapp Medical Center are preparing for that possibility.

New labor and delivery beds will be added to make sure they are ready to welcome more babies at the end of the year.

