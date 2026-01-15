Weslaco leaders meet to discuss emergency weather plans
Weslaco city leaders met with other officials on Wednesday to discuss severe weather preparedness and shelter operations.
The city's emergency management team was in attendance, as well as representatives from the Rio Grande Valley chapter of the American Red Cross, and 25 local churches.
Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez said everyone at the meeting is working together to identify resources that will be available if residents are evacuated.
More News
News Video
-
‘My heart just plummeted:’ Alamo family mourning man killed in bee attack
-
Brownsville ISD fires employee charged in connection with officer-involved shooting
-
Lane closures announced for McAllen marathon
-
Weslaco leaders meet to discuss emergency weather plans
-
Better Business Bureau warns of tax season scams
Sports Video
-
Los Fresnos volleyball star Emily Cargill signs with Mary Hardin-Baylor
-
Weslaco East's Aiden Gonzalez signs with OLLU baseball
-
Playmaker: Jordan Bustamante continues making history with Edinburg Vela
-
McAllen High All-State softball star Giada Farias signs with St. Edwards softball
-
McAllen High moves to 27-0 with win against Weslaco in non-district finale