Weslaco leaders meet to discuss emergency weather plans

Weslaco city leaders met with other officials on Wednesday to discuss severe weather preparedness and shelter operations.

The city's emergency management team was in attendance, as well as representatives from the Rio Grande Valley chapter of the American Red Cross, and 25 local churches.

Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez said everyone at the meeting is working together to identify resources that will be available if residents are evacuated.