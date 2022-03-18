Weslaco performing arts theater reopens

A performing arts theater in Weslaco that was forced to close its doors in 2020 has reopened.

Shows have been selling out at the I-Theater, known as the Water Tower Theater in downtown Weslaco.

"It's a beautiful space, and it served this community for 52 years," theater director Steve Urbina said. "We believe that this round structure is a center point of not just the tower in Weslaco itself, but we believe this could be the center point of the arts community in the Rio Grande Valley,"

The theater reopened last year.

"Watching the audience, just their eyes light up and that experience, we love creating," Urbina said.

Watch the video above for the full story.