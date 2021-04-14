x

Weslaco to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday, registration open now

By: KRGV Digital
Credit: City of Weslaco

Weslaco to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday, registration open now The city of Weslaco will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic starting at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, at the Knapp Medical Conference Center located at 1401 East 8 Street.

According to officials, the vaccination clinic is open to anyone over 18; registration is underway online.

To register, click here to visit the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Scheduling Application portal.

Once registered, patients are required to fill out the following forms before their appointment time:

  • COVID-19 Pre-Screening Form
  • COVID-19 Vaccine Acknowledge and Consent Form
  • ImmTrac 2 Form

To download the forms, click here.

