White supremacist propaganda spreading, anti-bias group says

By ELANA SCHOR

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Cases of white supremacist propaganda distribution is spiking, the Anti-Defamation League says in a new report. The anti-bias group's tracking of white supremacist propaganda materials shows that incidents of their circulation jumped by more than 120% between 2018 and 2019. That follows a rise of a more than 180% between 2017 and 2018. The Anti-Defamation League has found that cases of propaganda circulating on college campuses is also on the rise, and that some white supremacist groups are using gauzier language about “patriotism” to mainstream their message of discrimination that has targeted Jews, LGBTQ people and other minority communities.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.