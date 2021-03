Willacy County reports 5 new cases of COVID-19

The total amount of confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbed to 2,222 Monday after Willacy County announced 5 new cases of the disease.

The county did not release information about the gender or age of the people who tested positive.

Residents were urged to continue wearing a face mask when out in public and to contact the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) for any COVID-19 related questions at (956) 421-5505.