Willacy County reports 9 new cases of COVID-19
Willacy County on Monday reported nine new cases of COVID-19.
On Saturday, Willacy County received confirmation from the Texas Department of State Health Services of nine new cases of COVID-19 according to a county news release.
Since the pandemic began, Willacy County has reported 2,278 cases of COVID-19, according to the news release.
