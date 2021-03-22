x

Willacy County reports 9 new cases of COVID-19

By: KRGV Digital

Willacy County on Monday reported nine new cases of COVID-19.

On Saturday, Willacy County received confirmation from the Texas Department of State Health Services of nine new cases of COVID-19 according to a county news release.

Since the pandemic began, Willacy County has reported 2,278 cases of COVID-19, according to the news release.

