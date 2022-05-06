Woman facing intoxication manslaughter charge after fatal crash in McAllen

Angela Mia Villarreal. Photo credit: McAllen Police Department

A 28-year-old Edinburg woman was arrested late Thursday night in connection to a fatal crash, according to the McAllen Police Department.

Angela Mia Villarreal is suspected of being under the influence when she rear-ended a vehicle at the 9700 block of N. 10th Street, according to a Friday news release from the McAllen Police Department.

The victim, a 62-year-old Edinburg resident who was in the vehicle Villarreal rear-ended, was identified as Agustin Molina Uribe.

Villarreal was arrested at the scene and a blood specimen was secured, the news release stated. Her arraignment is pending.