Woman facing intoxication manslaughter charge after fatal crash in McAllen
A 28-year-old Edinburg woman was arrested late Thursday night in connection to a fatal crash, according to the McAllen Police Department.
Angela Mia Villarreal is suspected of being under the influence when she rear-ended a vehicle at the 9700 block of N. 10th Street, according to a Friday news release from the McAllen Police Department.
The victim, a 62-year-old Edinburg resident who was in the vehicle Villarreal rear-ended, was identified as Agustin Molina Uribe.
Villarreal was arrested at the scene and a blood specimen was secured, the news release stated. Her arraignment is pending.
