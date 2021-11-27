Wreath laying ceremony happening at RGV State Veterans Cemetery
A wreath laying ceremony is taking place at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery.
Holiday wreathes are placed on the headstones of fallen veterans during the annual event to honor and remember our local heroes.
