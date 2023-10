Zoo Guest: Broad-snouted caiman

Cynthia Garza-Galvan from the Gladys Porter Zoo visits the Channel 5 News' studio to introduce the broad-snouted caiman.

Garza-Galvan also discusses two upcoming Halloween related events the zoo will be hosting: Animal Play Day on Sunday, Oct. 29 where animals are given Halloween-themed treats, and Boo at the Zoo.

Boo at the Zoo is set for Monday, Oct. 30, and Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

