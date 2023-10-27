Bond set for Progreso ISD school board president charged with cocaine trafficking

UPDATE: Federal court records indicated that Alanis posted bond on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

An official with the city of Progreso and the local school board remains in federal custody after a judge set his bond.

Progreso ISD school board President Francisco “Frank” Alanis had his bond set at $250,000, with a $15,000 deposit, in a Tuesday detention hearing, court records show.

Alanis, who also serves as Progreso’s assistant city manager, was arrested on Oct. 13 in connection with a drug trafficking investigation and accused of conspiring to distribute a total of 147 pounds of cocaine from January 2020 through March 2022.

Alanis pleaded not guilty to three charges of possession and conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Magistrate Judge Ignacio Torteya also set conditions for Alanis’ release should he pay the $15,000 deposit. Court records show Alanis has travel restricted to Hidalgo County — with permission to travel to Brownsville for federal court.

Alanis will also be barred from being in contact with his brother — Progreso Mayor Gerardo Alanis — and two other individuals, identified as Juan Jose Ramos and Cesar Solis.