Brownsville Pace's Andie Lozano-Lomelli signs to TLU Volleyball & receives TNP Foundation Scholarship
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Pace's Andie Lozano-Lomelli signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Texas Lutheran University and was surprised and awarded with a $50,000 scholarship from the TNB Foundation.
Watch the video above for more on Andie's big accomplishment.
