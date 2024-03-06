City Officials Asking Residents to Follow Brush Removal Guidelines

Officials with the City of Weslaco are asking residents to follow guidelines when it comes to the removal of brush on their property.

In order for brush to be picked up, the Public Works Department says:

-Brush should be placed curbside and separate from debris.

-It should be kept completely clear of sidewalks, mailboxes, fire hydrants, gas and water meters, street lights and sign poles, landscaping and fences, overhead tree branches, power lines and restricted areas.

-Brush should not block the roadway.

Any residents with questions can contact Public Works at (956) 973-3146.