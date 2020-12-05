First and Goal Friday 11/27
31-6A
Mission High 41, PSJA North 7
PSJA 40, Edinburg Economedes 0,
Edinburg Vela 43, Edinburg High 13
32-6A
San Benito 42, Harlingen South 7
Weslaco 24, Los Fresnos 18,
Brownsville Hanna 56, Donna North 12
14-5A Division I
Eagle Pass Winn 17, Rio Grande City 14
Saturday November 28th
Weslaco East at Brownsville Lopez – 11:00 AM
Brownsville Pace at Brownsville Veterans – 4:00 PM
