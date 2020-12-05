x

First and Goal Friday 11/27

31-6A

Mission High 41, PSJA North 7

PSJA 40, Edinburg Economedes 0,

Edinburg Vela 43, Edinburg High 13

 

32-6A

San Benito 42, Harlingen South 7

Weslaco 24, Los Fresnos 18,

Brownsville Hanna 56, Donna North 12

14-5A Division I

Eagle Pass Winn 17, Rio Grande City 14

Saturday November 28th

Weslaco East at Brownsville Lopez – 11:00 AM

Brownsville Pace at Brownsville Veterans – 4:00 PM

1 week ago Friday, November 27 2020 Nov 27, 2020 Friday, November 27, 2020 10:07:00 PM CST November 27, 2020
