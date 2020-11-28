First and Goal Friday - 11/27 Scores and Highlights
31-6A
Mission High 41, PSJA North 7
PSJA 40, Edinburg Economedes 0,
Edinburg Vela 43, Edinburg High 13
32-6A
San Benito 42, Harlingen South 7
Weslaco 24, Los Fresnos 18,
Brownsville Hanna 56, Donna North 12
14-5A Division I
Eagle Pass Winn 17, Rio Grande City 14
Saturday November 28th
Weslaco East at Brownsville Lopez – 11:00 AM
Brownsville Pace at Brownsville Veterans – 4:00 PM
More News
News Video
-
Tamaulipas reactivates COVID-19 checkpoints for Thanksgiving holiday weekend
-
McAllen Holiday Parade announces celebrity hosts
-
Donna police officer says he was shot while driving to work
-
Local businesses encourage people to shop small this holiday season
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Exclusive Timepieces