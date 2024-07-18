First week in voter fraud trial of former Edinburg mayor wraps up

Jurors got to start their weekend early as the first week of the trial for former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina wrapped up.

Molina pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of illegal voting and one count of election fraud in the case that led to the arrest of nearly two dozen people.

Since the beginning of the trial, Molina's attorneys have tried to have the case thrown out.

During the second day of trial, friends, family members and some of Molina's business partners testified before the jury that how they felt pressured by Molina to change their address on a voter registration form.

On Thursday, a former business partner of Molina testified that he let the former mayor use his business to register more people to vote – and said many of their addresses were changed to homes within the city limits of Edinburg.

