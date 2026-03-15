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Friday, March 13, 2026: Sunny and warm, temps in the 80s

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Friday, March 13, 2026: Sunny and warm,...
Friday, March 13, 2026: Sunny and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 13 2026 Mar 13, 2026 Friday, March 13, 2026 6:34:00 AM CDT March 13, 2026
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