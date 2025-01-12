Investigation underway after man found dead in downtown McAllen
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in McAllen, according to police.
The McAllen Police Department responded to a report of a man found deceased at the 400 block of S. 16th Street Thursday at around 1 p.m.
According to department spokesperson Lt. Joel Morales, police are currently investigating the cause of death, but do not suspect foul play.
The cause of death will be determined pending autopsy results.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
