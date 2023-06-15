Laguna Heights man loses home, cousin in overnight tornado

A tornado that ripped through Laguna Heights on Saturday claimed the life of 41-year-old Robert Flores.

A nearby trailer was lifted by the tornado and landed on top of Robert's home. While members of his family are dealing with his loss, they are also left sifting through debris trying to see what, if anything, can be salvaged.

"It's hard to believe it, but I have a picture of him right here, and I'm not going to forget it," Robert's cousin, Jene Flores said.

Jene shared photos of his cousin Robert. The mourning for his cousin comes while Jene sifts through debris. He lost his home, and all his belongings.

"I couldn't be able to get out and that's when all the roof started falling off, the walls started falling off," Jene said. "My brother's yelling tornado, tornado."

The memories of what happened still fresh in his mind.

"The door got shut, and I got pushed inside the house, my room," Jene said. "I heard kids yelling, screaming."

Jene left that morning and returned to see the aftermath up close. His roof is no more, only the floor is left. All his personal belongings are scattered.

While Jene lost his home, and cousin, his memories of Robert remain. He says Robert was a good guy and an amazing father.

