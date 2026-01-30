New reactions after judge dissolves temporary restraining order against city of Progreso

Questions remain after a judge on Wednesday lifted the temporary restraining order that was preventing the Progreso city mayor from firing the city manager.

The restraining order was issued on Jan. 14, days after a lawsuit was filed over allegations that Progreso City Manager Pedro Treviño was unlawfully fired by Mayor Hugo Gamboa.

As previously reported, Progreso city council members voted 4-3 on Dec. 22, 2025, to extend Treviño’s contract.

Gamboa then vetoed the council's approval, declaring that Treviño’s last day would be Jan. 14, 2026.

During the Wednesday hearing, Gamboa testified that he did not fire the city manager, but instead blocked an extension of his contract using his veto power.

Treviño told the court he believes only the city council, and not the mayor, has the power to fire him.

Ultimately, the judge ruled to lift the restraining order that had kept Treviño in his role.

However, attorneys for both sides have conflicting interpretations about the city manager's future.

Treviño's attorney said he remains in his position, and it's up to city council members to decide if he will remain employed.

“They would have to have a meeting to terminate or remove him or resolve the issues that they have,” Daniel Garcia, Treviño attorney's, said.

Progreso city attorney Baltazar Salazar said the city has a different view.

“The judge dissolved the TRO, which basically means the city manager’s term has expired,” Salazar said.

A hearing on the lawsuit was set for Friday, Jan. 30.