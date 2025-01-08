No injuries reported in Rio Grande City house fire

Rio Grande City fire crews are responding to a house fire on the city's west side, according to a Monday news release

The fire sparked on Retama Street in an area known as Los Trevino's.

As of Monday at around 5:15 p.m., Rio Grande City Fire Chief Manuel Muniz said the fire was under control, and no one was severely injured.

Muniz said the house was abandoned, but a woman was staying there and was trying to cook something when the fire broke out.

Firefighters remain at the scene working on putting out hotspots.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

