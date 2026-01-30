Playmaker: Kennedy Kaiser finishing off historic run at McAllen Memorial

Kennedy Kaiser went from being on the sidelines as a little girl, to becoming the all-time leading scorer in McAllen Memorial girls soccer history.

“It was definitely special," she said. "I wouldn’t be able to do it without my teammates being able to not just give me the ball but be able to support me day in and day out.”

Behind Kaiser’s goal scoring prowess, the Lady Mustangs became back-to-back undefeated district champs and made three Sweet 16 appearances.

“I have to admit I hoped," McAllen Memorial girls soccer coach Matthew Kaiser, Kennedy's father, said when asked if he thought it was possible to have this level of success with his daughter on the team. "I knew that she was going to be a really good player... She came in with a great group… When you’re trying to do some things and making some history you need a lot of help.”

“Being able to say that we’ve gotten there these past few years and hopefully, God-willing" Kennedy said. "Get there again is such a fulfillment not just personally but for the program.”

Playing college soccer was Kennedy's dream as that young girl on the sidelines. When the University of Oklahoma came knocking on her door, it was a no-brainer.

“They just seemed like very go-getter people, and I really love being able to know that I would go into that environment and be able to be pushed to be my best," she said.

Kaiser will leave McAllen Memorial as one of the top girls soccer players in RGV history. Doing it all with her dad as her head coach made it that much more special.

“He’s a great coach," she said. "I’m not just saying that because he’s my dad but he really knows how to talk to his girls and be able to know exactly what to say to us to get us to perform at our best.”

“Seeing her joy playing the game, winning games, big moments, I get to be right there" Coach Kaiser said. "Of course I love that for the team but it’s super nice to see her excitement as a dad.”

