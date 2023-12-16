Police, Fire Crews Responding to Crash Involving Motorcycle in Pharr
PHARR – A two-vehicle crash in Pharr is under investigation.
The collision involving a car and a motorcycle happened Tuesday morning on eastbound Frontage Road near I Road.
Pharr police and San Juan fire crews worked to clear the scene of the accident shortly after.
It’s unknown if there were any injuries.
Count on us to bring you more information as it becomes available.
