Brownsville double homicide suspect dies by suicide, according to report
A man charged in a double homicide in Brownsville died by suicide in his jail cell at Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center.
Joel Uriegas Izaguirre was accused of killing his wife and her aunt in December 2025 and was facing two counts of capital murder.
RELATED STORY: 'A shock to everyone:' Matamoros man accused of killing wife in double homicide near Brownsville
Izaguirre was found dead in his cell on March 13 at around 8:48 a.m., according to a death report. Staff performed CPR but emergency services personnel confirmed he had no pulse.
The report said Izaguirre had made suicidal statements prior to the incident.
The Texas Rangers are now investigating.
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