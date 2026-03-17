2 women killed in Mercedes crash after vehicle attempts to pass four cars
Two women were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Mercedes.
The crash happened at Mile 9 and FM 491, north of Mercedes, on Tuesday.
Mercedes Police Chief Francisco Sanchez said a white Buick attempted to pass four cars when it crashed head-on into a blue Ford Maverick.
The Maverick was occupied by a male driver and two female passengers; one of the females was in the front seat and the second was in the back seat, according to Sanchez. The Buick only had one female driver.
Sanchez said the female sitting in the back of the Maverick and the driver of the Buick died as a result of the crash. The other two Maverick occupants were taken to a local hospital.
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