1 dead after car crash in Cameron County
A woman died Wednesday after a car crash in Cameron County.
At about 1:58 p.m. Wednesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 803 and St. Francis Ave., according to information provided by Sgt. Maria Montalvo.
The intersection may be closed for at least two hours.
Check back for updates.
