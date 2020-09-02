1 dead after car crash in Cameron County

A woman died Wednesday after a car crash in Cameron County.

At about 1:58 p.m. Wednesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 803 and St. Francis Ave., according to information provided by Sgt. Maria Montalvo.

The intersection may be closed for at least two hours.

