x

1 dead after car crash in Cameron County

2 hours 16 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, September 02 2020 Sep 2, 2020 September 02, 2020 3:23 PM September 02, 2020 in News - Local

A woman died Wednesday after a car crash in Cameron County.

At about 1:58 p.m. Wednesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 803 and St. Francis Ave., according to information provided by Sgt. Maria Montalvo.

The intersection may be closed for at least two hours.

Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days