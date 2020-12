1 dead after car crash near Donna

Courtesy photo.

A man died Sunday after a car crash near Donna.

The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a single-vehicle crash at approximately 1:20 p.m. Sunday on the 5400 block of Goolie Road northwest of Donna, according to information released by Lt. Christopher Olivarez.

The driver of the vehicle died as a result of the crash, which remains under investigation.

