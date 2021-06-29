1 dead, several hospitalized after crash in Brownsville, police say

A woman is dead and several others were hospitalized after a car crash in Brownsville Monday night.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Padre Island Highway and Minnesota Road at about 11:47 p.m.

Police say a white Yukon ran a red light and hit two other vehicles.

A 27-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

The driver of the Yukon was taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center with serious life-threatening injuries.

A 6-year-old child and a 2-year-old child were initially taken to Valley Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, but have since been transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, police said.

The drivers and other passengers of the two other vehicles were also taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol could be a factor in the crash.

An investigation is underway.